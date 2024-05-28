Sign up
Previous
Photo 2197
A Pleasant Surprise
Last year I placed a variety of seeds in a a little flower bed - a few flowers did come up but this year so far 3 daisy plants that were not there last year popped up - they are very petite but sturdy and pretty.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
365 - A Picture A Day
SM-S901U
Taken
28th May 2024 5:28pm
nature
flowers
spring
daisy
