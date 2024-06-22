Previous
Pink Surprise by jo38
Pink Surprise

I have a few lilies planted in my garden but there is a bug that only feeds on lilies so I was very surprised to find this beauty.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
