Still As A Statue by jo38
Photo 2247

Still As A Statue

A little groundhog is standing still like a statue as he sneaks around looking for snacks.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed.
Photo Details

