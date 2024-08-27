Previous
Too Early For Halloween Decorating by jo38
Too Early For Halloween Decorating

This giant spider web appeared this morning but isn't it too early to be decorating for Halloween.
Jo

gloria jones ace
That is a huge web...great capture.
August 27th, 2024  
