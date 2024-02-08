Previous
Trail Miles by joellelavin
38 / 365

Trail Miles

6 miles in the Wiss today with good company!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Joelle Lavin

@joellelavin
A CrossFitter and runner living in the suburbs of Philadelphia with my wife, just looking to try something new and maybe enjoy a new hobby...
10% complete

