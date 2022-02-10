Sign up
Photo 1643
And God said…
“love they neighbor’s backyard 🌿🪴
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
jdm365
amyK
ace
Awesome light
February 11th, 2022
Joy's Focus
Lovely textures and light! The neighbor's yards always look better than mine : )
February 11th, 2022
