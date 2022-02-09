Sign up
Photo 1642
Hiding in his comfy zone
… that’s Bo,my camera shy friend..
Yes,it’s raining and chilly all day- and we’re wearing hoodies to warm up.☃️
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Tags
jdm365
