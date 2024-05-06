Previous
Just sharing… by joemuli
14 / 365

Just sharing…

Yellow Dancer..Art by Y.Yoshida
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3% complete

Yao RL ace
Wow, so creative.
May 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
This so cool!
May 7th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL fantastic imaginations out there and love that you are sharing these with us.
May 7th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
This is such fun
May 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Clever idea 💡
May 7th, 2024  
