10 / 365
Just sharing……
Photography by Kallel Gomes
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Call me Joe
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
COUNTERFEIT
Privacy
Public
Tags
jdm365
Zilli
Ingenious! Must try one day!
March 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool, people come up with the most fascinating ideas.
March 19th, 2024
