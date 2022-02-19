Sign up
Photo 1651
Olympic Skaters
“No,I wasn’t in China,I just Shot this through the tube” cus have nothing to post🤷♂️
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
3
3
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I've a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
6
3
3
365
iPhone
18th February 2022 10:29pm
Tags
skaters
,
photoart
,
olymic
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Graeme Stevens
ace
Awesomeness
February 19th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Love it! Fav.
February 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a great way to spin :) a tv shot...cool.
February 19th, 2022
