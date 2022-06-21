Previous
HELLO Summer’22 🌞 by joemuli
Photo 1717

HELLO Summer’22 🌞

21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵‍💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Very cool shot!!!!!
June 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
This photo draws you right into the whirl of summer with its sense of motion.
June 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
This is a fabulous shot - love everything about it
June 21st, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Awesome! Love the color and the spin!
June 21st, 2022  
