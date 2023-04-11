Previous
Fencing by joemuli
Photo 1919

Fencing

What Is Sand Fencing? Sand fencing, also called snow fencing, is designed to help capture sand to build dunes. It is typically made of thin, wooden slats that are connected with twisted wire to wooden or metal stakes..
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Madeleine Pennock
Interesting point of view. I never knew that, but see them all over the place. I can just make out some people fishing on the shoreline; maybe too cold to do much else. Lovely blue of the sky and sea!
April 11th, 2023  
