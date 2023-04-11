Sign up
Photo 1919
Fencing
What Is Sand Fencing? Sand fencing, also called snow fencing, is designed to help capture sand to build dunes. It is typically made of thin, wooden slats that are connected with twisted wire to wooden or metal stakes..
(Google search )
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4510
photos
297
followers
120
following
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1917
111
1220
1918
113
1146
112
1919
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
8th April 2023 8:59am
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
jdm365
,
sandfence
Madeleine Pennock
Interesting point of view. I never knew that, but see them all over the place. I can just make out some people fishing on the shoreline; maybe too cold to do much else. Lovely blue of the sky and sea!
April 11th, 2023
