171 / 365
🎵🎶🎵
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4864
photos
292
followers
119
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
BLACK
Camera
X100S
Taken
7th September 2023 6:49pm
Tags
music
,
earbud
,
jdm365
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
September 8th, 2023
