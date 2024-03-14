Sign up
206 / 365
Patterns
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
textures
,
jdm365
,
thursday-text20
Kathy
ace
Terrific patterns
March 14th, 2024
