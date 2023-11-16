Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Finger and pencil
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4920
photos
290
followers
118
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Latest from all albums
1239
1309
2022
168
1240
179
2023
169
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
acrylic
,
pencils
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
jmart
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
November 16th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Very cool
November 16th, 2023
