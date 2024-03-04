Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
192 / 365
Mental illness
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5095
photos
291
followers
114
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Latest from all albums
1274
1348
205
1275
1349
2066
8
192
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
4th March 2024 10:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
John Falconer
ace
Lovely artwork. But I am missing the “mental illness” caption?
March 5th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
@johnfalconer
u won’t find it there,it’s my brain on CRACK 🤯🤣🥰
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close