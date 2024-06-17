Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
201 / 365
Mixedmedia
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5188
photos
275
followers
111
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Latest from all albums
2088
1292
200
1368
1293
2089
1294
201
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Kindergarten
Taken
17th June 2024 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glue
,
collage
,
cut
,
papers
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
mixmedia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close