Previous
Next
Photo 912
SHADOWology
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera📸 **ART makes...
3343
photos
299
followers
122
following
249% complete
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
910
849
1579
911
850
912
1580
851
Views
8
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
12th November 2021 9:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jdm365
