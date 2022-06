Zoom, zoom!

He yelled the F-word when he saw me taking a shot of him, just gave him the peace sign back and I left…( this is why I’m scared of shooting people, specially kids without parents permission, I can’t blame them for being protective specially with what’s going on now a days in the world… so be careful out there when taking shots of humans,they want to be left alone and need some privacy!🖐😵‍💫