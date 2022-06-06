Sign up
Photo 1027
Out of focus
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th June 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-plants
,
photoart
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Diana
ace
Beautifully done with lovely greens.
June 6th, 2022
