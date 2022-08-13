Sign up
Photo 1060
Folding 🔜
… few more weeks to go,Summer heat waves goodbye 🌞🌻
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life"❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
4th August 2022 9:26am
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
seascape
,
sunbrella
,
jdm365
