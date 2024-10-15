Sign up
Photo 1394
Powerline
… you’re doing incredible work up there..thank U🙏🏻❤️
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
14th October 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jdm365
Linda Godwin
We are so thankful for their work!
October 15th, 2024
Kathy
ace
That's the truth. We're so grateful for the line-men and women here. I'm sure that you are too. Hopefully you were not hard hit during Hurricane Milton and that you have power and water now.
October 15th, 2024
