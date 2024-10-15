Sign up
Photo 2134
Photo 2134
The POWER RANGERS
Grateful for all the help to restore power to Florida after two powerful Hurricanes..
(Helene and Milton)
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
4
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5334
photos
260
followers
106
following
584% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
14th October 2024 10:30am
Public
Public
Tags
jdm365
Danette Thompson
ace
Excellent (Helene and Milton in 2024).
October 15th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great shot!
October 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A beautiful sight, Joe. God Bless all Floridians and other states affected by both hurricanes.
October 15th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I have nothing but admiration for these folks who travel so far from their homes and work such long hours for those who need their help.
October 15th, 2024
