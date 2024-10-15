Previous
The POWER RANGERS by joemuli
The POWER RANGERS

Grateful for all the help to restore power to Florida after two powerful Hurricanes..
(Helene and Milton)
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent (Helene and Milton in 2024).
October 15th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great shot!
October 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A beautiful sight, Joe. God Bless all Floridians and other states affected by both hurricanes.
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I have nothing but admiration for these folks who travel so far from their homes and work such long hours for those who need their help.
October 15th, 2024  
