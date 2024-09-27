Previous
SEPTEMBER WORDS…SUNSHINE by joemuli
Photo 2129

SEPTEMBER WORDS…SUNSHINE

…Helene is now a tropical depression after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. There have been at least 23 storm-related deaths across four states, and millions are without power.CNN reports.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like this very much but the accompanying stats are worrisome. Hope you are OK!
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise