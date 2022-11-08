Sign up
Photo 1137
Twisted
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4149
photos
296
followers
116
following
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
52
1070
1136
1821
1137
53
1071
67
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th November 2022 10:41am
Tags
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
Nice bokeh. Like a spider on her web
November 8th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Love those greens and the curlicue.
November 9th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat bokeh
November 9th, 2022
