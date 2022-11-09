Sign up
She's scared to step out..
She want to do her private stuff but scare of the strong winds.. I feel sorry for her😢😢😢
jdm365
John Falconer
ace
Nice black and white though.
November 10th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Poor thing, Hurricane again?
November 10th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A tough life sometimes to be a dog. hot, cold, wet they still have to go out unless they are trained to use pads.
November 10th, 2022
