She's scared to step out.. by joemuli
She’s scared to step out..

She want to do her private stuff but scare of the strong winds.. I feel sorry for her😢😢😢
9th November 2022

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
John Falconer ace
Nice black and white though.
November 10th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Poor thing, Hurricane again?
November 10th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A tough life sometimes to be a dog. hot, cold, wet they still have to go out unless they are trained to use pads.
November 10th, 2022  
