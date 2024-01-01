Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
My Xmas gift..
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
6
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4990
photos
290
followers
118
following
11
6
Simplicity'
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
21st December 2023 10:47am
View Info
View All
Public
View
wheels
,
jdm365
,
christmasgift
Babs
ace
Nice, you must have been a good boy
January 2nd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Zoom zoom! Hybrid???
January 2nd, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
@joysabin
yup👌🥰
January 2nd, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
@onewing
always haha🥰
January 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A nice Christmas present!! :-)
January 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
oooh nice!
January 2nd, 2024
