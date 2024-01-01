Previous
My Xmas gift.. by joemuli
My Xmas gift..

1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
363% complete

Babs
Nice, you must have been a good boy
January 2nd, 2024  
Walks @ 7
Zoom zoom! Hybrid???
January 2nd, 2024  
Call me Joe
@joysabin yup👌🥰
January 2nd, 2024  
Call me Joe
@onewing always haha🥰
January 2nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
A nice Christmas present!! :-)
January 2nd, 2024  
Annie D
oooh nice!
January 2nd, 2024  
