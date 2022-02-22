Previous
Holy crap,water’s cold🌊💦 by joemuli
Holy crap,water’s cold🌊💦

……just filling up my 3rd album,please no need to comment,thanks and have a peaceful weekend.❤️🥰
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
gloria jones ace
Neat blurry image
February 26th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2022  
