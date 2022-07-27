Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 983
HOT and HUMID
… I feel sorry for the lifeguards,they soaked in the sun whole day, hope they don’t get melanoma 🙏🏻
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3756
photos
301
followers
118
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Latest from all albums
1041
1726
1042
982
3
983
1043
1727
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone
Taken
26th July 2022 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
lifeguard
,
surfer
,
photoart
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Allison Maltese
ace
Love those curlicues in the pattern.
July 28th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
This is very cool. I should try to make something like that
July 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice effect. I hope they wear sunscreen :-)
July 28th, 2022
KWind
ace
They should wear sun shirts, a hat and sunscreen. I'm a bit of a ginger myself and fear the yellow orb.
July 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close