40 / 365
Bamboo tunnel at Cockle Bay Wharf during Vivid
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Tags
light
,
sydney
,
bamboo
,
vivid
,
wharf
,
theme-plants
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! so bright !
June 10th, 2022
