Photo 418
No hard feelings Jett
Jett is our dog. He and I had a bit of a collision with him as I was running down the stairs. Hence my current hospital predicament. Luckily I didn’t land on him!
(I’m a bit indisposed so I am going back through the last few weeks’ photos and uploading the photographs that didn’t make the October cut. There are only so many hospital photos I can upload!! 😀😀😀)
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2023 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
dog
,
jett
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome look
October 30th, 2023
