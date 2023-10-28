No hard feelings Jett

Jett is our dog. He and I had a bit of a collision with him as I was running down the stairs. Hence my current hospital predicament. Luckily I didn’t land on him!



(I’m a bit indisposed so I am going back through the last few weeks’ photos and uploading the photographs that didn’t make the October cut. There are only so many hospital photos I can upload!! 😀😀😀)