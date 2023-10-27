Sign up
Photo 415
All tangerines are mandarins but not all mandarins are tangerines.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
13
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
911
photos
190
followers
383
following
Views
35
Comments
13
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th October 2023 12:28pm
Tags
fruit
,
slice
,
mandarin
MONTSERRAT
Mon dieu 😱
October 27th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@montserrat
I enjoyed eating it later.
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yum
October 27th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great close-up.
October 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic close-up and detail
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing macro and detail, love the drop!
October 27th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Yum! Great close-up!
October 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Terrific macro shot.
October 27th, 2023
Olwynne
Superb macro shot
October 27th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
October 27th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely detailed image.
October 27th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great title and close up shot, nice details
October 27th, 2023
I enjoyed eating it later.