$8,500? Some people don’t earn that in a week!

I walked past this alcohol shop in Chinatown. I just couldn’t get any angle without getting reflections for this image. I suspect that the glass might have been a bit thick as well.



Behind these two very expensive bottles of 30yo and 50yo “Moutai” are two boxes of “The Macallan” scotch whisky. I’m quite sure they are not bottles of “The Macallan Lalique” 50-Year-Old Single Malt which sells for $253,291 a bottle!



I suppose I could have walked in and ask to try a “wee dram” of both the Moutai and The Macallan to compare them?