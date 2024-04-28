Previous
$8,500? Some people don't earn that in a week! by johnfalconer
$8,500? Some people don’t earn that in a week!

Single subject April theme “old” #28

I walked past this alcohol shop in Chinatown. I just couldn’t get any angle without getting reflections for this image. I suspect that the glass might have been a bit thick as well.

Behind these two very expensive bottles of 30yo and 50yo “Moutai” are two boxes of “The Macallan” scotch whisky. I’m quite sure they are not bottles of “The Macallan Lalique” 50-Year-Old Single Malt which sells for $253,291 a bottle!

I suppose I could have walked in and ask to try a “wee dram” of both the Moutai and The Macallan to compare them?
John Falconer

Diana
Our most expensive wines all go to China, they have very good taste. So happy that I am not a whisky drinker ;-)
April 29th, 2024  
Skip Tribby
Costing the much at a pop, they may have well had a thick glass to keep someone from doing a smash-and-run.
April 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson
Rich tastes!
April 29th, 2024  
Lin
Wow - nicely captured and very interesting!
April 29th, 2024  
