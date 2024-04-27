Sign up
Previous
Photo 600
Who said “You can't teach an old dog new tricks.”!!!
Single subject April theme “old” #27
“You can't teach an old dog new tricks.” It was made popular by the 16th Century English writer John Heywood. (1497-1580)
Plus it’s a song by Seasick Steve on YouTube!
https://youtu.be/S-vSZFEWHlo?si=C_kKYroOxdSVWrA6
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
John Falconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
2022/24
dog
red
camera
old
mall
statue
songtitle-105
30-shots2024
Babs
What a great find. I have never seen a red Dogman paparazzi sculpture before.
April 28th, 2024
