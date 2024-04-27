Previous
Who said “You can't teach an old dog new tricks.”!!! by johnfalconer
Photo 600

Who said “You can't teach an old dog new tricks.”!!!

Single subject April theme “old” #27

“You can't teach an old dog new tricks.” It was made popular by the 16th Century English writer John Heywood. (1497-1580)

Plus it’s a song by Seasick Steve on YouTube!

https://youtu.be/S-vSZFEWHlo?si=C_kKYroOxdSVWrA6
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great find. I have never seen a red Dogman paparazzi sculpture before.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise