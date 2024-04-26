Last night we were waiting to get a table in Chinatown Sydney. 4 people were leaving us their table when one spotted my X-Pro 1 around my neck and he quickly showed me his newer X-Pro 2! (There is now an X-Pro 3) We introduced each other and chatted about cameras for a while and then we decided to take each other’s photo simultaneously. Childish but fun. His name is Brendan.
We parted company and later via text, we exchanged some of the photos we’d taken that night of the street markets.
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. man You did so quickly.
Brendan has an interesting strap - it looks like a kind of dog leash.
Than you. I think my old camera matches his. At least my camera can take colour photos!!! 😀😀😀
Thanks Karen. The camera case is a converted Praktica case as the Fujifilm case is not good! The green strap or rope was attached to the old case.
Thanks for commenting. It was an interesting encounter as you say.
There you go. The Brotherhood of Photographers is alive and well.
Thanks. I’ll be chasing him up on joining!!
