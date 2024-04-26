Previous
“The brotherhood of photographers”. by johnfalconer
Photo 599

“The brotherhood of photographers”.

Single subject April theme “old” #26

Last night we were waiting to get a table in Chinatown Sydney. 4 people were leaving us their table when one spotted my X-Pro 1 around my neck and he quickly showed me his newer X-Pro 2! (There is now an X-Pro 3) We introduced each other and chatted about cameras for a while and then we decided to take each other’s photo simultaneously. Childish but fun. His name is Brendan.

We parted company and later via text, we exchanged some of the photos we’d taken that night of the street markets.

I also gave him details of 365!!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
164% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh how fun!!! We hope to see him here!
April 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
What a great story…and result!
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@olivetreeann @tinley23
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. man You did so quickly.
April 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous story and lovely shots!
April 27th, 2024  
Karen ace
This is so wonderful! I love it! A fun and delightful experience, and I like the way you presented it.

Brendan has an interesting strap - it looks like a kind of dog leash.
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Than you. I think my old camera matches his. At least my camera can take colour photos!!! 😀😀😀
April 27th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Very cool John. Well presented and sounds like a fun encounter.
April 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture and story
April 27th, 2024  
Diane ace
What a great story and pictures to illustrate it!
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@cocokinetic
Thanks Karen. The camera case is a converted Praktica case as the Fujifilm case is not good! The green strap or rope was attached to the old case.
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@dkellogg @joansmor
Thanks for commenting. It was an interesting encounter as you say.
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
An interesting encounter. Oddly enough, I ended up in conversation with an Australien yesterday in Edinburgh. We were both Canon users!
April 27th, 2024  
Lin ace
How wonderful - And I love that one capture is color, and one B/W...I hope he decides to join the 365 community.
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@billdavidson
There you go. The Brotherhood of Photographers is alive and well.
April 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@linnypinny
Thanks. I’ll be chasing him up on joining!!
April 27th, 2024  
Kathy ace
What a fun encounter. Let us know if he joins, we'll give him a look.
April 27th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Always interesting to meet with other photographers. I like this shot of the two of you!

Ian
April 27th, 2024  
