“The brotherhood of photographers”.

Single subject April theme “old” #26



Last night we were waiting to get a table in Chinatown Sydney. 4 people were leaving us their table when one spotted my X-Pro 1 around my neck and he quickly showed me his newer X-Pro 2! (There is now an X-Pro 3) We introduced each other and chatted about cameras for a while and then we decided to take each other’s photo simultaneously. Childish but fun. His name is Brendan.



We parted company and later via text, we exchanged some of the photos we’d taken that night of the street markets.



I also gave him details of 365!!