Previous
“The Creation” by johnfalconer
Photo 786

“The Creation”

Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809). Elizabeth Scott, conductor.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture.
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise