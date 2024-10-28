Previous
The Ibero-American Plaza at Sydney’s Central Station. by johnfalconer
Photo 784

The Ibero-American Plaza at Sydney’s Central Station.

Simón José Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar Palacios Ponte y Blanco.
Otherwise known as Simon Bolivar El Libertador, or the Liberator of America from the Spanish.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot. A lovely row of memorials for heroes. This one looks very special and a great piece of artwork
October 28th, 2024  
Laura ace
Lovely photo.
October 28th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
October 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great pov!
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise