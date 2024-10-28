Sign up
Previous
Photo 784
The Ibero-American Plaza at Sydney’s Central Station.
Simón José Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar Palacios Ponte y Blanco.
Otherwise known as Simon Bolivar El Libertador, or the Liberator of America from the Spanish.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
5
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1293
photos
208
followers
349
following
214% complete
View this month »
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
america
,
south
,
bust
,
bolivar
,
libertaire
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot. A lovely row of memorials for heroes. This one looks very special and a great piece of artwork
October 28th, 2024
Laura
ace
Lovely photo.
October 28th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
October 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great pov!
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
