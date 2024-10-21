Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 777
High relief or comic relief?
A high relief sculpture of a couple seated at a table, both figures and objects seemingly emerging from the wall, creating a dynamic sense of depth and motion.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1286
photos
209
followers
349
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drink
,
club
,
sculpture
,
relief
Casablanca
ace
That is fun and different
October 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close