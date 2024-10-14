Sign up
Previous
Photo 770
Whistling duck. Sri Lanka.
Fact! Everything in the world is a duck. Unless it’s not a duck.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1279
photos
209
followers
350
following
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
13th January 2016 2:11pm
bird
,
park
,
duck
,
wild
,
sri
,
lanka
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic close up and details
October 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant heading!!! Beautiful ducks
October 16th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot.
October 16th, 2024
