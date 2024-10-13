Sign up
Photo 769
Hungry dog.
Dogs don't beg for food. They sit patiently while you decide to do the right thing.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
6
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
dog
,
beg
,
foor
Barb
ace
What a cute pup!
October 15th, 2024
moni kozi
Cuuute...
Your post made me think of an all time favourite video (top 3 for me)
https://youtu.be/nGeKSiCQkPw?feature=shared
October 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a little sweeties.
October 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So cute!
October 15th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
October 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
Very cute.
October 15th, 2024
