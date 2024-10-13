Previous
Hungry dog. by johnfalconer
Photo 769

Hungry dog.

Dogs don't beg for food. They sit patiently while you decide to do the right thing.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a cute pup!
October 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Cuuute...
Your post made me think of an all time favourite video (top 3 for me) https://youtu.be/nGeKSiCQkPw?feature=shared
October 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a little sweeties.
October 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cute!
October 15th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
October 15th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very cute.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise