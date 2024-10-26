Sign up
Previous
Photo 782
Little pied cormorant.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
birds
,
sydney
,
bondi
,
cormorant
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab shot!
October 25th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good detail
October 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture - lovely sheen on his outstretched wings ! fav
October 25th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
You can see all the details of its plumage. What a fine creature! Fav.
October 25th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
October 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture...That is a great looking cormorant variety.
October 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing and detail.
October 25th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture
October 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
October 25th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful cormorant!
Ian
October 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Awesome capture… lovely light
October 25th, 2024
Ian