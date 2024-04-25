Sign up
Previous
Photo 598
Lest We Forget
“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”
A stanza from “For the Fallen”, a poem by Laurence Binyon (1869-1943).
Single subject April theme “old” #25
This image was taken at the American War Cemetery in Normandy, France many years ago.
(I was not feeling up to going to Anzac Day remembrance in Sydney this year so I looked through some old photos.)
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and tribute.
April 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Yes, we shall remember them.
April 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful tribute shot.
April 26th, 2024
