Lest We Forget by johnfalconer
Lest We Forget

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”

A stanza from “For the Fallen”, a poem by Laurence Binyon (1869-1943).

This image was taken at the American War Cemetery in Normandy, France many years ago.
(I was not feeling up to going to Anzac Day remembrance in Sydney this year so I looked through some old photos.)
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and tribute.
April 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Yes, we shall remember them.
April 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful tribute shot.
April 26th, 2024  
