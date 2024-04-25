Lest We Forget

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.”



A stanza from “For the Fallen”, a poem by Laurence Binyon (1869-1943).



This image was taken at the American War Cemetery in Normandy, France many years ago.

(I was not feeling up to going to Anzac Day remembrance in Sydney this year so I looked through some old photos.)