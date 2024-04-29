Previous
“Youth is wasted on the young.” by johnfalconer
“Youth is wasted on the young.”

Single subject April theme “old” #29

From George Bernard Shaw (Irish dramatist and author. 1856-1950)

He later expanded his opinion with “they're brainless, and don't know what they have; they squander every opportunity of being young, on being young.” !!!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
Karen ace
Wonderful candid, John! - what lovely young people.

And looking back at my own younger days, I got to say I agree with GBS - pretty brainless but still thought I knew everything, and that anyone older than 40 was ancient and therefore senile - and I cluelessly squandered every moment I had! 🤣

Awesome post - love it!
April 30th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@cocokinetic
Don’t be so hard on yourself!! I think if my wasted youth as building up experience for the future.
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous candid and narrative.
April 30th, 2024  
Karen ace
@johnfalconer
lol - the flip side of the coin is that I would do it all again! I enjoyed every single minute of being young and fearless.
April 30th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
beautiful close of a month well done
April 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful candid shot in b/w ! I wish I was back at their age -- I enjoyed every minute of my youth ! fav
April 30th, 2024  
