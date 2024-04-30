I saved the oldest of my images of “old” until last!

Single subject April theme “old” #30



This is a photograph of sandstone on the foreshores of Bare Island in Botany Bay, Sydney.



“One billion grains of sand come into existence in the world each second.

That's a cyclical process. As rocks and mountains die, grains of sand are born. Some of those grains may then cement naturally into sandstone. And as the sandstone weathers, new grains break free.”

Magnus Larsson (Born 1976 is a Swedish born architect who practises in London and Stockholm)



Paraphrased from Wikipedia:

Sandstone is a sedimentary rock made up from layers and layers of highly compressed sand. Around Sydney these layers are about 6km (nearly 4 miles) deep. Surface sandstone especially has been weathered by wind and water and shaped and broken by tectonic movement. Sydney sandstone was deposited between 200 and 250 million years ago from weathered sand which in turn came from rocks formed between 500 and 700 million years ago far to the south of Sydney.