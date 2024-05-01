Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
Bare Island. La Perouse at Botany Bay.
This is a collage of a few images from our photo group’s visit to Botany Bay in Sydney. It was great weather and only poured with rain while we’re having lunch. It stopped when we left the restaurant.
I sent this to some group members who pulled out of the trip at the last minute because of a bad weather forecast!
The people seen on the rocks are university marine biology students measuring and counting sea life in the area!
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1113
photos
217
followers
364
following
View this month »
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2022/24
Taken
1st May 2024 1:03pm
Tags
park
,
collage
,
sydney
,
botany_bay
,
la_perouse
,
bare_island
Bucktree
ace
Great collection of images and a nice collage.
May 2nd, 2024
close