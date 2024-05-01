Previous
Bare Island. La Perouse at Botany Bay. by johnfalconer
Bare Island. La Perouse at Botany Bay.

This is a collage of a few images from our photo group’s visit to Botany Bay in Sydney. It was great weather and only poured with rain while we’re having lunch. It stopped when we left the restaurant.

I sent this to some group members who pulled out of the trip at the last minute because of a bad weather forecast!

The people seen on the rocks are university marine biology students measuring and counting sea life in the area!
John Falconer

Great collection of images and a nice collage.
May 2nd, 2024  
