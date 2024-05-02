Previous
“Broken English is a language like music is a language.” by johnfalconer
Photo 605

“Broken English is a language like music is a language.”

This is a short video of an immigrant (not me!) to Australia explaining that in some cases broken English is a very effective communication method. (I have no idea why he is in a bath!)
This is at a Heritage Village Museum in Western Sydney. The museum features great exhibits about immigration to Australia as well as reproduction or transported original buildings of a school, house, garage, newspaper office, etc. Mainly from the late 19th century.
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
May 3rd, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
I laughed at your bath comment! This is a cool shot with the silhouetted person watching/listening though!
May 4th, 2024  
