“Broken English is a language like music is a language.”

This is a short video of an immigrant (not me!) to Australia explaining that in some cases broken English is a very effective communication method. (I have no idea why he is in a bath!)

This is at a Heritage Village Museum in Western Sydney. The museum features great exhibits about immigration to Australia as well as reproduction or transported original buildings of a school, house, garage, newspaper office, etc. Mainly from the late 19th century.