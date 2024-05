“Variety is the spice of life that gives it all its flavor.”

William Cowper (1731-1800) from his 1785 poem “The Task”which discusses the blessings of nature, the retired life and religious faith, with attacks on slavery, blood sports, fashionable frivolity, lukewarm clergy and French despotism among other things.! From Wikipedia.



The poem is in three volumes and I couldn’t find a copy on line. Apparently it was a favourite of many of Cowper’s contemporaries.