Be careful what you wish for. by johnfalconer
Photo 612

Be careful what you wish for.

King Midas was granted the wish by the satyr Silenus that everything he touched would turn to gold.
Today we read in some sources that even King Midas’ daughter Zoë turned to gold when he touched her.
However Zoë was never in the original myth from Greek mythology 2,500 years ago. Zoë was introduced into the legend by the American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne in “A Wonder-Book for Girls and Boys” (1852),
Midas did apparently die from starvation because when he touched his food and his drink they turned to gold!

(As you can see I had a bit if trouble with refracted light and reflections from the shop window.)
9th May 2024 9th May 24

John Falconer

Super cool! Love the glowing face & hands.
May 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Love how the reflections became an eye and an ear.
May 11th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@kvphoto @joansmor
The reflections are from the light and shops in the arcade. Luck for me.
May 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cool
May 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice photo and lesson to remember
May 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Zoe lives!
May 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing find and capture, love the gold fingers ;-)
May 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
Poor Midas! A real example of be careful what you wish for.

I love your narratives, and love your captures that go along beautifully with the narrative.

I've never seen a gold mannequin before. I like the lighting on her face, it adds character to her alien-like look.

She's very striking. I bet she was wearing Jimmy Choo shoes =)
May 11th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Very special
May 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I think the reflections and refractions add to the effect. Nice capture.
May 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and great explanation.
May 11th, 2024  
