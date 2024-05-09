Be careful what you wish for.

King Midas was granted the wish by the satyr Silenus that everything he touched would turn to gold.

Today we read in some sources that even King Midas’ daughter Zoë turned to gold when he touched her.

However Zoë was never in the original myth from Greek mythology 2,500 years ago. Zoë was introduced into the legend by the American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne in “A Wonder-Book for Girls and Boys” (1852),

Midas did apparently die from starvation because when he touched his food and his drink they turned to gold!



(As you can see I had a bit if trouble with refracted light and reflections from the shop window.)