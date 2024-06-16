Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
Winter in Sydney isn’t too cold.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1159
photos
215
followers
364
following
178% complete
View this month »
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
Canon PowerShot G11
Taken
16th June 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
dining
Diana
ace
Lovely candid, we seem to have the same weather during the day. At night it sure gets cold here.
June 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks rather pleasant.
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
How cold will it get there?
June 17th, 2024
