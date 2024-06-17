Sign up
Photo 651
The old and the not so old.
Garden Island naval base in Sydney Harbour.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
Canon PowerShot G11
Taken
16th June 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
yacht
,
sydney
,
navy
,
base
,
warship
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful storytelling image. It’s interesting that the Naval base would allow a personal boat around their ships.
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
June 18th, 2024
